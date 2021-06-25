When Benny was paralyzed, he would have to undergo an operation which, however, cost too much

This is the wonderful story of a boy named James, who activated his creativity to improve the life of his girlfriend’s poor dog Briana. The small Benny he had suffered an injury that had paralyzed his hind legs. The surgery cost too much, so the young man found an alternative and economical solution to make the furry cake happy.

The story happened to Victorville, in California, but it soon went around the world.

James Stewart Paniagua and his fiancée Briana Ibarra were shocked to see that the puppy Benny, one morning like many others, had started presenting very serious health problems.

He had been acting weird for a couple of days. He was different than usual and he didn’t want to play and run as usual. The next morning he no longer walked! Its hind legs were paralyzed.

Desperate, James and Briana took the puppy to the nearest vet clinic. But their hopes of seeing the puppy healed died in a second when they learned that surgery would cost from 8,000 to 10,000 dollars.

James’s idea to help Benny

That figure was too high even just to be taken into consideration by the young couple. Briana was really very sad and her boyfriend started searching the internet for alternative solutions.

That figure was truly unattainable for us. The doctor told us that even without surgery, Benny could be quite well. Of course he would no longer walk as before, but he could live. And for us it was already a lot.

James turned on the computer and went looking for some wheelchairs for dogs. But even then, the enthusiasm quickly died down. Prices hovered around one thousand dollars and even that was too high a figure for them.

Reflecting, the young man came up with aamazing idea, functional and, at the same time, very economical. He went to the nearest hardware store and bought some PVC pipes and other materials. With a little patience and elbow grease he managed to build a very nice wheelchair for Benny.

Thanks to James, the puppy can now move freely around the house and playing with her mom and her furry brothers.

