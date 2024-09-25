Expert Pysin: Orbakaite put real estate up for sale at market prices

Singer Kristina Orbakaite has put her apartments and dacha up for sale at market prices and could well earn hundreds of millions of rubles on the deals. The cost of the property that the artist has decided to get rid of was estimated by the CEO of the real estate agency “Central Department of Real Estate” (TsDN) Anatoly Pysin, transmits RIAMO.

The expert believes that having a famous owner will not help sell the properties much faster – Russians are not used to overpaying for the opportunity to live in the home of famous people. However, the status of the owner can convince the buyer that he will not be deceived.

“Therefore, most likely, apartments and country houses will be depersonalized and sold from the position of the strengths of the property itself, and not the fame of the owner,” Pysin suggested. The expert also noted that Orbakaite has a chance to sell assets worth more than 500 million rubles. However, this will depend on the position of the owner, documents, parameters of the property, the effectiveness of promotion and marketing, the realtor specified.

The day before, it became known that Kristina Orbakaite had begun to get rid of real estate in Russia. The singer put two apartments in the center of Moscow and a dacha in the Moscow region up for sale.