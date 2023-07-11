The cost of the i-Sky electric car of the Russian brand Evolute can be up to 4 million rubles. On Tuesday, July 11, reports TASS with reference to the managing partner of Motorinvest (produced by Evolute) Andrey Reznikov.

“It’s hard to say, but we hope that it will be up to 4 million rubles, taking into account the subsidies that our customers now receive under the lending program, support for loan programs,” he said during the Innoprom-2023 exhibition.

According to the plan, sales of new items will start at the end of the third quarter of this year. Cars will start arriving at dealerships by the end of August.

Earlier, on July 5, it became known that 144 and 400 Voyah cars and Evolute electric cars were sold in Russia last June, respectively. According to analysts, 23 Evolute electric vehicles were sold in June less than in May (167 units). In total, since the beginning of 2023, 863 i-Pro sedans and i-Joy crossovers have been sold in Russia.

Meanwhile, the Voyah premium brand has sold 400 vehicles in the country, accounting for 16.74% of the total premium electric car market. In just six months of 2023, 1,075 Voyahs were sold in Russia. To date, the brand is represented in the Russian Federation by the Voyah Free crossover, the Dream minivan and the Passion sedan.