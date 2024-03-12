The cheapest one-room apartment in the center of Moscow will cost ₽10.5 million

The cheapest one-room apartment in the center of Moscow will cost 10.5 million rubles. This data was provided to Lente.ru by the Moscow Real Estate Investment Agency.

According to the company's information as of February, 454 similar lots are exhibited in the center of the capital. The most budget-friendly of them is a 31-meter apartment in the Presnensky district. The facility is located a few steps from the Shelepikha metro station.

Experts discovered the most expensive one-room apartment in Khamovniki. The owner estimates 98 square meters near the Park Kultury metro station at 254 million rubles. The area of ​​the most spacious one-room apartment in the center of the capital is 144 square meters. The facility is located in the Presnensky district. The buyer will have to pay 170 million rubles for it.

In general, the cost of a “square” in new buildings in the Central Administrative District of Moscow varies from 288 thousand to 2.6 million rubles. Since July last year, the choice of small-sized housing in this location has thinned out – by almost 13 percent.

Earlier, realtors named the cost of housing on the most expensive street in Moscow. The cheapest lot on Usachev Street is estimated at 71.7 million rubles. These are one-room apartments with an area of ​​84 square meters. For the “secondary” they ask for at least 20 million rubles. The property is a two-room apartment with an area of ​​41 square meters in a house built in 1961.