The cheapest cheap apartment in Thailand costs 1 million rubles

The cheapest apartment on the secondary market in Thailand costs just over one million rubles. The price of the most affordable finished housing was announced to Lente.ru by experts from the company GZHA.rf.

For the specified amount you can purchase an object with an area of ​​30 square meters, located in North Pattaya. As analysts note, the apartment offers “comfortable accommodation in one of the most popular tourist destinations.”

In second place in terms of affordability was an apartment with an area of ​​28 square meters for 1.93 million rubles, and in third place was an apartment of 26 square meters for 2.96 million rubles. Fourth place went to an apartment with an area of ​​36 square meters for 2.99 million rubles, fifth place to an apartment of 26 square meters for 3.27 million. All facilities are located in Pattaya.

It was previously reported that Russian demand for housing in Thailand has increased significantly. From January to August 2023, Russians increased activity in the country’s real estate market by 16.8 percent compared to the same period in 2022.