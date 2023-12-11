Two families whose children extinguished the Eternal Flame may be deported from Russia

Two families may be expelled from Russia for violating immigration laws after their children extinguished the Eternal Flame in St. Petersburg. This was reported by the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.

Law enforcement officers turned their attention to foreigners after teenagers committed hooliganism. It turned out that both families live in the Krasnoselsky district with violations.

During the inspection, it turned out that they were living on the territory of the Russian Federation in violation of migration legislation. In this regard, the police are preparing materials for the court with a petition to expel both families from the Russian Federation. Press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region

The incident in St. Petersburg became known on December 11. Police detained two teenagers from Uzbekistan on suspicion of extinguishing the Eternal Flame. The night before, schoolchildren played snowballs near the memorial on Lenin Avenue in Krasnoe Selo. They allegedly threw snow on the flames. The minors were interviewed and released to their parents.

Schoolchildren extinguished the Eternal Flame in Saratov

The incident in St. Petersburg was not the first. In several Russian regions, schoolchildren also tried to throw snow at the Eternal Flame. One of these cases occurred in Saratov.

Footage has appeared online of teenagers sitting at the memorial on Theater Square, their behavior does not correspond to generally accepted standards of behavior. The regional prosecutor Sergei Filipenko ordered to verify this information and initiate a criminal case if there are grounds.

The prosecutor's office established that the events took place at the site of a mass grave on Saratov's Theater Square, at the monument to the “Fighters of the 1917 Revolution and the Eternal Flame in memory of the victims.” Based on the results of the inspection, a criminal case was opened under Part 1 of Article 244 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Desecration of the bodies of the dead and their burial places”).

In March, another incident occurred near the same memorial in Saratov. The girl spat on the Eternal Flame; while intoxicated, she committed illegal actions at the monument to the “Fighters of the Socialist Revolution of 1917” in the Radishchev Garden, recorded them on video and posted them on social networks. For this, the defendant was placed under arrest for five days under Article 20.1 (“Petty hooliganism”) of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation.

The Investigative Committee (IC) opened a criminal case against a 19-year-old local resident for desecrating the burial site of a mass grave.

Where else have teenagers tried to extinguish the Eternal Flame?

On November 23, teenagers extinguished the Eternal Flame in Norilsk. The city administration reported that the video footage from surveillance cameras was handed over to the police.

Soon, law enforcement officers identified the teenagers; they turned out to be schoolchildren of 10 and 11 years old. The incident may be classified as a crime for which criminal liability is provided.

On December 6, three boys threw snow at the Eternal Flame in Kaliningrad and then ran away. The fire was re-ignited by emergency personnel who arrived at the scene.

In September, two schoolgirls aged 11 and 12 used the Eternal Flame to fry some objects in Chebarkul, Chelyabinsk region. Law enforcement officers found them and held an explanatory conversation with the minors.

Not only teenagers, but also adults behave inappropriately near memorials. Over the past six months, police have recorded several similar cases.

On November 18, a man was detained in Moscow for trying to put out the Eternal Flame. The attacker poured liquid from a plastic bottle onto the Eternal Flame. A criminal case was opened against him under the article on the rehabilitation of Nazism, and the defendant himself was taken into custody.

In August, two Russians were detained for desecrating the Eternal Flame in the Neftekumsk city park. The men relieved themselves on the pedestal and filmed it.

The sociologist explained the reason for such actions of teenagers

Sociologist Nikolai Prudnik in a conversation with Nizhegorodskaya Pravda explained, why do schoolchildren behave this way near memorials? He noted that modern children are increasingly far from the events of the Great Patriotic War, they did not see the front-line soldiers, so hooliganism of this kind does not feel blasphemous.

In addition, this age group is characterized by a disdainful attitude towards traditional social norms and values, and a desire for rebellion is manifested, the expert clarified. He expressed confidence that the basis for such actions is not the desire to offend someone, but simple ignorance.

We must understand that teenagers themselves have no desire to insult anyone’s memory. The boys simply do not associate their hooligan actions with any ritual. Teenagers, in this case, do not have this goal at all, sociologist Alexander Prudnik sociologist

The specialist added that the wide public outcry that arises after each such case indicates that many Russians value the memory of the war and react sharply to the desecration of memorials.