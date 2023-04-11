Tariffs of Russian banks for SMS-informing in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the beginning of 2022 increased by 15-65%. This is the conclusion reached by the agency TelecomDaily, which studied the proposals of credit institutions.

At the same time, Raiffeisenbank set an anti-record for increasing the fee for SMS last week – 199 rubles. For several years it was 60 rubles, says Denis Kuskov, CEO of TelecomDaily. The reason for the increase in tariffs in banks is the increase by operators in the cost of SMS-mailing for them: last year it amounted to at least 30%, he notes.

Uralsib confirmed the increase in the price of the service, noting that it is associated with an increase in the cost of sending SMS and the impossibility of scaling push notification channels. The average growth in prices for the services of mobile operators for the year amounted to 30-40%, it depends on the type of SMS, the bank claims.

“The way out of the situation would be a more active transition to informing using push notifications, but some credit institutions whose applications have been removed from the App Store are unable to send them to iPhone owners, and the situation will most likely not change for the better,” — the expert thinks.

Saving on SMS will help to refuse them in the bank’s mobile application and connect push notifications where possible, explains Eldar Murtazin, a leading analyst at Mobile Research Group. To receive them, Android smartphone users can reinstall the services of credit institutions from domestic online stores (if they are present), the expert advises. In turn, iPhone owners can only be advised to check their accounts more often through the application or online banking, he said.

Rules Message: Bank SMS Notification Fees Increased to 65%