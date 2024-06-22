Kommersant: short-term housing rentals in Russia for the summer have risen in price by 20%

The average cost of short-term rental apartments in Russia for the summer season has increased by 20 percent compared to last year. This is reported by “Kommersant” with reference to data from accommodation booking services.

According to Sutochno.ru, the average price for daily rental of apartments in the country has increased to almost five thousand rubles. At the same time, according to Ostrovka and OneTwoTrip, the cost of short-term rentals increased by 15 and 16 percent, reaching 5.5 and 5.7 thousand rubles per day, respectively.

At the same time, housing prices rose the most in Chelyabinsk and Kazan – by 23 and 22 percent, respectively – and reached 2.7 and 4.7 thousand rubles. The cost of housing in Moscow and St. Petersburg increased by 16 and 10 percent, reaching 4.9 and 5.1 thousand rubles. According to analysts, the rise in prices was influenced by two factors: an increase in the number of travelers in Russia under sanctions and the entry of “new players” into the market with offers of higher quality “lots in new buildings.”

Earlier it became known that Sberbank’s Domklik launched a short-term housing rental service, Domklik24. Now apartment owners and residential property managers can list their properties on it and manage bookings.