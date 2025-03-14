The cost of sentences against the State amounts to 1,000 million a year in the last decade

It has already passed more than a decade of the Castor case. A multimillionaire fiasco for the State. That is, for all taxpayers. The “legislative errors” at the close of that gas store that ACS built have cost exactly 1,351 million to public coffers. That is the compensation decided by the Supreme Court, according to the Airef (Independent Fiscal Responsibility Authority), which this Thursday has presented A report in which he warns that these types of sentences against the State have led a hole of 1,000 million a year – of average in the last decade, from 2014 to 2023 – and that there are still another 12,000 million left to compensate or return.

10 years of the Castor case: a billionaire hole for the taxpayer and without responsible

Among the legislative errors and bad practices that have been appealed and that have sentences against, the tax authority highlights “the inappropriate use” of the Royal Decree-Lawes, as the PP government did in the Castor case or in the reform of the Corporate Tax; the “normative overreach”, as in the hydraulic canon, which has cost taxpayers 1,737 million; or the “omission of EU warnings of breaches of European regulations.”

Among the errors pending to correct, the return of the IRPF to retired mutualists – with an estimated cost of 1.7 billion; the autonomic type of the Special Hydrocarbons Tax – 6.5 billion – or the aforementioned company tax reform – 1.2 billion.





In addition, Airef recalled that there are now in progress that can result in favor or against the State, which could aggravate the deficit of the next exercises. “Legal actions against the State constitute a relevant fiscal risk,” regrets the tax authority.

“The high cost of compensation and compensation derived from unfavorable sentences shows the negative impact of these litigation on fiscal stability,” continues the report of this institution.

“Recently, several unfavorable sentences have been issued for public administrations for which a high amount is expected, whose effect will be extended predictably to exercise 2024 and the following years. In addition, pending judicial risks persist due to the numerous ongoing processes, which could aggravate the deficit of the coming years, including international energy arbitrations, the contentious in the transport sector and tax issues still resolve in national and international courts, ”he says.

On the other hand, the Fiscal Authority estimates that the total fiscal cost of the materialization of environmental risks between 2005 and 2023, including the pandemic and prices of the year 2023, would have been approximately 47,157 million and proposes to improve the quantification of these risks, the explanation of tax costs and the design of mitigation measures.