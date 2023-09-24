The cost of figure skater Roman Kostomarov’s prosthetics was revealed by his wife Oksana Domnina on the air of the “Secret to a Million” program on the TV channel NTV. She said that the design on the athlete’s right hand cost two million rubles.

Domnina noted that her husband wears a domestically produced prosthesis. The cost of foreign analogues is from four million rubles.

“At this stage, we took out prosthetics on credit in order to purchase them as quickly as possible. Then, after some time, compensation comes,” said the skater’s wife.

Earlier it became known about persistent hematoma and necrosis on Kostomarov’s hand.