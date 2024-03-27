Expert Lyulin: restoration of Crocus will cost 4-7 billion without equipment

Restoring the Crocus City Hall near Moscow after the terrorist attack will cost approximately four to seven billion rubles, not counting equipment. The approximate amount required for this was named by the vice-president of the Union of Shopping Centers Pavel Lyulin in a conversation with RIA News.

The expert noted that the fire destroyed not only the premises, but also expensive concert equipment. “Based on the decision of the Agalarov family [владельцев Crocus Group] to restore the facility, we can say that the cost of restoring the concert hall itself, without equipment, could cost four to seven billion rubles,” he said. Lyulin added that the calculations are conditional, since the results of the examination and the extent of damage to the metal structures due to the fire remain unknown, as well as whether they can be used in the future or whether it will be cheaper to demolish the building and build a new one.

Earlier in March, Vice President of the Union of Shopping Centers Marat Manasyan said that the amount of damage caused to Crocus City Hall, based on the price per square meter of 250-300 thousand rubles, could reach 9.5-11.4 billion rubles.