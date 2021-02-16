Experts from the Leroy Merlin repair school have calculated the cost of cosmetic repairs in an apartment in Moscow. On average, work will have to spend from 600 thousand rubles. Reported by RIA News…

As an example for the calculations, the specialists took a two-room secondary apartment with an area of ​​45 square meters. They came to the conclusion that the work at the facility will cost “approximately 600-800 thousand rubles”, taking into account the cost of construction materials and services of the team. However, the final amount may be less if the owners do not hire builders, but do the repairs themselves.

The specialists also compared the cost of work in the two cities. According to InfoLine, at the end of 2020, the repair of one square meter in St. Petersburg cost 6,700 rubles, while in Moscow it cost 6,000. Construction materials are also cheaper in the capital. “Moscow is a logistics hub and, of course, all flows of building materials are concentrated on it, and only then they diverge across the country, and due to logistics costs, the price there may be higher,” explained Ivan Fedyakov, CEO of InfoLine.

Earlier in February, representatives of Sberbank Insurance conducted a study and concluded that in 2020 every 12th Russian family made repairs in an apartment. On average, the work cost in the country was 265 thousand rubles. The residents of Tyumen, St. Petersburg, Krasnodar, Voronezh, Moscow and Kazan spent the most on housing renovation.

