Country house rental prices have risen 50 percent over the year. The trend was recorded back in 2020, but now it is intensifying due to the heat, Izvestia reports, citing real estate market participants.

According to Yulia Dymova, director of the Est-a-Tet secondary real estate sales office, before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, a dacha with amenities inside the house could be rented for 35 thousand rubles a month, now – at least 55 thousand rubles.

Currently, the demand for suburban housing is about as high as a year ago, that is, twice as much as in 2019.

Further development of the situation in the rental market for suburban housing will depend on the epidemiological situation, said the leading analyst of the federal company “Etazhi” Alexander Ivanov. According to him, if the restrictive measures are strengthened, the demand for rent will continue to grow, and then prices.

Earlier it was reported that the cost of renting housing in Russia will increase as the domestic economy recovers after the coronavirus pandemic. As the associate professor of Plekhanov Russian University of Economics Oleg Komolov noted, the decrease in rates observed in 2020-2021 can be explained, firstly, by the drop in the purchasing power of the population. Secondly, due to the pandemic, the demand for labor from the regions fell, and there was an outflow of labor migrants. They stopped renting housing, which in turn provoked a decrease in demand and rental prices for apartments.