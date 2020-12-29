Cooking two kilograms of Olivier salad for the New Year’s table will cost Muscovites 4% more than in 2019. Such data on Tuesday, December 29, are given in the Telegram channel of the economic complex of the capital “Moscow Economy”.

So, according to the analytical center of the capital, residents of the capital will spend 425.8 rubles on ingredients for making salad.

Experts calculated the approximate cost of Olivier according to the basic recipe, which includes 0.5 kg of potatoes, 300 grams of cooked sausage, 200 grams of carrots and mayonnaise, as well as 380 grams of pickled cucumbers.

“The price of cooked sausage has hardly changed – the growth in comparison with the previous year was only 1%. And canned and pickled vegetables have risen in price by 9.5% over the year, ”the message says.

It is noted that the cost of one of the main New Year’s dishes on the domestic table has grown slightly more than the inflation rate in the city, which for 11 months of last year amounted to 3.1%.

On the eve, nutritionists called the health harm of mayonnaise in New Year’s salads a myth. Thus, Marina Makisha, a member of the National Association of Dietitians and Nutritionists, said that mayonnaise is made on the basis of vegetable oil and egg powder, and there is almost no sugar in it. She clarified that if mayonnaise is of high quality, then it can be compared to vegetable oil.