Over the last five years, mortgage loans have risen by as much as 46.1 billion (+12.2%) from 379.1 billion to 425.2 billion



The new rate hike decided by the ECB pushes the trajectory of the cost of loans towards 6%. The analysis is by Fabi, according to which if the average rates stood at around 3.2% in October, when the cost of money was 2%, some intermediaries on the market are already offering mortgages with interest above 5%. With the cost of money increased by half a percentage point to 2.5%, the horizon of 6% appears ever closer.

“The decision of the European Central Bank will raise interest rates on mortgages to households, with the exception of those at fixed rates, already contracted with the banks. In any case, Italian families must not give up on the dream of life, buying a house, because when interest rates drop and become more favorable, it will be possible to pay off the old loan with a new, more advantageous one. For young people who want to buy a house, it is essential that the government economically strengthen the State Guarantee Fund”, comments the general secretary of Fabi, Lando Maria Sileoni.

Year-end loan data confirms the fears of recent months and worries households a lot, forced to postpone sooner or later then buying a house, as well as businesses, which continue to suffer the burden of a debt cost that could become almost unsustainable in the short term. Over the last five years, mortgage loans have risen by a good 46.1 billion (+12.2%) from 379.1 billion to 425.2 billion, consumer credit by 11.9 billion (+11.7 %) from 102.5 billion to 114.4 billion while other loans decreased by 4.1 billion (-2.9%) from 144.7 billion to 140.5 billion.

As far as businesses are concerned, in the same period there was an overall double-digit reduction in loans amounting to 11.4 billion (1.7%) going from 678.5 billion to 667 billion: this decrease mainly regarded the component of short-term loans for 65.8 billion (-30.3%), a reduction which did not offset the growth recorded on the side of loans over 5 years, which increased by 59.39 billion ( 19.9%). In terms of medium-term loans (up to 5 years), the reduction was more limited but still led to a contraction of 4.9 billion (-3.0%).

Subscribe to the newsletter

