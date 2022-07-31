The builders propose a third decree that updates the prices again to prevent the number of deserted tenders from continuing to grow
On January 17, the State Commercial Society of Agricultural Infrastructures (Seiasa) agreed to start the tender for the contract for the execution of phase III of the modernization works of the Irrigation Community of zone II of Las Vegas Alta y Media del Segura-Blanca, with a base budget of 937,356.80 euros. One month after,
#cost #materials #leaves #public #works #Region #Murcia #market
Leave a Reply