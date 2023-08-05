latin television will add a new Turkish novel to its schedule this August, which can be seen in the evenings. This is ‘The Cost of Love’, which tells the story of the romance between Eda Yildiz and Serkan Bolat. This successful production promises an intense plot in which the protagonists will find themselves involved in a hoax to be able to continue with their lives, especially Eda, who lost her scholarship and had to leave the university. However, Serkan will make her a dangerous proposal so that she can continue her studies.

‘The cost of love’, soon in Latina

When does chapter 1 of ‘The cost of love’ come out?

The novel ‘The Cost of Love’ will hit the screens on Monday, August 7, 2023. This new Turkish fiction hopes to captivate Peruvian viewers with the exciting love story between Eda Yildiz and Serkan Bolat, which will start unexpectedly and dramatically. .

What time will ‘The Cost of Love’ be seen?

as announced Latin Television, the new turkish production ‘The cost of love’ can be seen at 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting August 7. This new novel will air after ‘Forbidden fruit’ and before that ‘Mrs Fazilet and her daughters’, both also Turkish fictions that already have time in transmission.

Where can you see ‘The cost of love’ online for free?

For those who do not have access to the open signal of latin television through its cable provider, the novel ‘The cost of love’, like the others that are broadcast on the channel, can be seen FREE ONLINE through the official page of Latina (https://www.latina.pe/) or in its eponymous application.

'The cost of love' premieres on August 7, 2023.

What is ‘The Cost of Love’ about?

This says the official synopsis of ‘The cost of love’: “Eda (Hande Erçel) is a beautiful and determined young woman who dreams of becoming a successful landscape designer. Everything seems to be going well in her life, until her scholarship is canceled and she drops out. In search of answers, Eda blames Serkan Bolat (Kerem Bürsin), one of the main financiers of the scholarship, known to be one of Turkey’s most eligible bachelors. After meeting, Serkan offers her a deal: if she meets He pretends to be his fiancée, he will help her pay for university. Thus, between luxuries and lies, a dangerous game begins that will change the destiny of both of them forever.

Cast of ‘The Cost of Love’

Kerem Bursin as Serkan Bolat

Hande Erçel as Eda Yildiz

Melisa Döngel as Ceren Basar

Başak Gümülcinelioğlu as Piril Baytekin

Bige Onal as Selin Atakan

Elçin Afacan as Melek Yücel

Neslihan Yeldan as Aydan Bolat

Çağrı Çıtanak as Ferit Simsek

Sitare Akbas as Figen Yildirim.

