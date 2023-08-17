After Eda began to notice that she is falling in love with Serkan, the protagonist of ‘The Cost of Love’ took action on the matter and her plan is to help her fake boyfriend to make friends with Selin, as planned in the contract. fictitious marriage. Now, the young woman will go against her feelings, since she thinks that Serkan does not feel the same way about her and asked him to make an effort to recover the relationship he had with her ex-girlfriend.

How will the love story continue? eda and serkan? Here we leave you our COMPLETE GUIDE with the details of when and at what time to see Latina’s Turkish soap opera, ‘The Cost of Love’.

‘The cost of love’, advance chapter 9

When does chapter 9 of ‘The Cost of Love’ premiere?

‘The price of love’, the new Turkish novel that arrived in Peru, will premiere its chapter 9 TODAY, Thursday August 17. This production seeks to captivate the Peruvian audience and transform their afternoons with the passionate love story starring Eda Yildiz and Serkan Bolat.

What time is ‘The Cost of Love’ aired?

Starting at 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, latin television transmits in its open signal ‘The cost of love’. This Turkish soap opera starts after ‘Forbidden Fruit’ and ends before ‘Mrs Fazilet and her daughters’. Channel 2’s programming has incorporated Turkish productions for several years.

Where to see ‘The cost of love’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

If you do not have access to the open signal of Latin Television, You can see ‘The price of love’ FREE and ONLINE. This is possible thanks to the real-time broadcast through the official Latina website or, if you prefer, through its Latina Play application available for download in the Play Store.

Who are the main actors in ‘The Cost of Love’?

Hande Erçel as Eda Yıldız

Kerem Bursin as Serkan Bolat

Neslihan Yeldan as Aydan Bolat

Evrim Dogan as Ayfer Yıldız

Elçin Afacan as Melek Yücel

Anıl İlter as Engin Sezgin

Başak Gümülcinelioğlu as Pırıl Baytekin Sezgin

Alican Aytekin as Seyfi Cicek

Sarp Bozkurt as Erdem Şangay.

