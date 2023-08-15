‘The cost of love’, chapter 7, FREE ONLINE | Latina’s Turkish novel has become the new obsession of many Peruvians. Now, its episode 7 is about to premiere and fans are waiting to know what will happen to Eda. According to the advance, the young woman will be exposed to the press after being accused of being with her partner only for money. In such a context, her allies will seek to do everything possible to protect her from a potential media catastrophe. If you do not want to miss any detail, in the following lines we leave you the complete guide.

‘The cost of love’, advance chapter 7

When does chapter 7 of ‘The Cost of Love’ premiere?

The Turkish series ‘The Price of Love’ will present an unpublished episode TODAY, Tuesday, August 15, 2023. This production seeks to captivate the Peruvian audience and transform their afternoons with the passionate love story starring Eda Yildiz and Serkan Bolat .

What time is ‘The Cost of Love’ aired?

Starting at 4:00 pm, from Monday to Friday, Latina Televisión broadcasts ‘El costo del amor’ on its open signal. This Turkish soap opera follows ‘Forbidden Fruit’ and precedes ‘Mrs. Fazilet and her daughters’. Channel 2’s programming has incorporated Turkish productions for several years.

Where to see ‘The cost of love’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

If you do not have access to the free-to-air signal of Latina Televisión, it is possible to enjoy ‘The Price of Love’ for FREE online. This is possible thanks to the real-time broadcast through the official Latina website or, if you prefer, through its application available for download in the Play Store.

Who are the main actors in ‘The Cost of Love’?

Hande Erçel as Eda Yıldız

Kerem Bursin as Serkan Bolat

Neslihan Yeldan as Aydan Bolat

Evrim Dogan as Ayfer Yıldız

Elçin Afacan as Melek Yücel

Anıl İlter as Engin Sezgin

Başak Gümülcinelioğlu as Pırıl Baytekin Sezgin

Alican Aytekin as Seyfi Cicek

Sarp Bozkurt as Erdem Şangay.

