‘The cost of love’ is the new Turkish novel that came to our country to captivate Peruvian viewers. Now, in a new chapter, it seems that Serkan’s jealousy will awaken after Eda pretended not to know how to swim for him to teach her, however, nothing went according to her plans, since her alleged boyfriend hired a personal trainer . Here we leave you our COMPLETE GUIDE so you don’t miss any episode of the Turkish production that has already been a success in other countries.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘The cost of love’: date and time of [ESTRENO]cast and everything about Latina’s new Turkish novel

Look HERE the advance of ‘The cost of love’, chapter 5

When is ‘The Cost of Love’, Chapter 5, released?

The novel ‘The cost of love’ premieres its chapter 5 TODAY, Friday August 11, 2023. This Turkish production hopes to captivate Peruvian viewers and make their afternoons different from now on with the stars Eda Yildiz and Serkan Bolat.

What time does ‘The Cost of Love’ come out?

latin television broadcasts through its open signal the Turkish novel ‘The cost of love’ from 4:00 p.m. Monday to Friday. The program airs just after ‘Forbidden fruit’ and before that ‘Mrs Fazilet and her daughters’. Las tardes de Latina has been presenting Turkish productions for a couple of years.

How to watch ‘The cost of love’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

If you do not have access to the open signal ofLatin Television,can you see ‘The cost of love’FREE ONLINE.This thanks to the fact that, in the same way as it is broadcast on the channel, it is also done on the official Latina website or, in any case, on its app that you can download from the Play Store.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘The cost of love’, chapter 4 LIVE: what time and where to see Latina’s Turkish novel ONLINE

What is the plot of ‘The Cost of Love’?

Eda Yildiz and Serkan Bolat are the names of the protagonists in ‘The Cost of Love’. Photo: Latin Television

This says the official synopsis of ‘The cost of love’: “Eda (Hande Erçel) is a beautiful and determined young woman who dreams of becoming a successful landscape designer. Everything seems to be going well in her life, until her scholarship is canceled and she drops out. university. In search of answers, Eda blames Serkan Bolat (Kerem Bürsin), one of the main financiers of the scholarship, known to be one of the most eligible bachelors in Turkey. After meeting, Serkan offers her a deal: if she meets He pretends to be his fiancée, he will help her pay for university. Thus, between luxuries and lies, a dangerous game begins that will change the destiny of both of them forever.

#cost #love #chapter #LIVE #time #Latinas #Turkish #ONLINE