The tension continues to rise in the Turkish novel ‘The Cost of Love’. Following the events of the previous episodes, the protagonists of this plot, Eda Yildiz and Serkan Bolat, have crossed paths before, but in different situations. The young woman is dealing with the frustration of losing her scholarship, as the CFO has turned it down. Now, she seeks revenge and intends to make Bolat’s life a true ordeal. This conflict culminated in a moment in which both characters ended up handcuffed, leaving in suspense the intrigue about the next events in this relationship.

When is ‘The Cost of Love’ released?

‘The cost of love’ premiered its episode 4 on August 10, 2023. The Turkish novel arrives to captivate Peruvian viewers and make their afternoons different from now on with the protagonists Eda Yildiz and Serkan Bolat.

What time does ‘The Cost of Love’ come out?

Latina Televisión or channel 2 broadcasts the Turkish novel on its open signal from 4:00 pm Monday to Friday. ‘The Cost of Love’ comes just after ‘Forbidden Fruit’ and before ‘Mrs. Fazilet and Her Daughters’. Las tardes de Latina has had Turkish productions for a couple of years.

How to watch ‘The cost of love’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There are no excuses for you not to miss the Turkish soap opera of Latin Television, since, if you do not have access to the open signal, you can see it FREE ONLINE. In the same way as it is broadcast on the channel, at the same time it is broadcast on the official Latina website or, in any case, on its app that you can download from the Play Store.

Who are the actors of ‘The cost of love’?

Kerem Bursin as Serkan Bolat

Hande Erçel as Eda Yildiz

Melisa Döngel as Ceren Basar

Başak Gümülcinelioğlu as Piril Baytekin

Bige Onal as Selin Atakan

Elçin Afacan as Melek Yücel

Neslihan Yeldan as Aydan Bolat

Çağrı Çıtanak as Ferit Simsek

Sitare Akbas as Figen Yildirim.

What is the plot of ‘The Cost of Love’?

This says the official synopsis of ‘The cost of love’: “Eda (Hande Erçel) is a beautiful and determined young woman who dreams of becoming a successful landscape designer. Everything seems to be going well in her life, until her scholarship is canceled and she drops out. university. In search of answers, Eda blames Serkan Bolat (Kerem Bürsin), one of the main financiers of the scholarship, known to be one of the most eligible bachelors in Turkey. After meeting, Serkan offers her a deal: if she meets He pretends to be his fiancée, he will help her pay for university. Thus, between luxuries and lies, a dangerous game begins that will change the destiny of both of them forever.

