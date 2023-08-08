The problems began in “The cost of love”, the new Turkish novel that premiered this Monday on Latina Television. As seen in the first chapter, the protagonists Eda Yildiz and Serkan Bolat have already met, but in the worst way, since the young woman, furious because her scholarship was canceled and she could not graduate as an architect, decided to take revenge and make her life impossible. to Serkan, with whom she ended up handcuffed and had to accompany him all day. How will his story continue? In this note, we leave you our COMPLETE GUIDE so that you do not miss any episode of the soap opera that hopes to be as successful in Peru as in other countries.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘The cost of love’: date and time of [ESTRENO]cast and everything about Latina’s new Turkish novel

‘The cost of love’ is the new Turkish novel that Latina will premiere. Photo: Composition LR/Latina Television

When does chapter 2 of ‘The cost of love’ come out?

‘The cost of love’will premiere its chapter 2 TODAY,Tuesday August 8, 2023.This new Turkish fiction hopes to captivate Peruvian viewers with the exciting love story between Eda Yildiz and Serkan Bolat, which will start unexpectedly and dramatically.

What time to see ‘The cost of love’?

latin televisionbroadcasts the new Turkish production‘The cost of love’from4:00 p.m.Monday to Friday. This novel gives after‘Forbidden fruit’and before that‘Mrs Fazilet and her daughters’,both also fictions from Türkiye that have already been broadcast for a long time.

Where to see ‘The cost of love’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

If you do not have access to the open signal oflatin televisionThrough a cable provider, you can watch the soap opera ‘The Cost of Love’ FREE ONLINElike the others that are broadcast on the channel, through the official page of Latina (https://www.latina.pe/) or in its eponymous application.

YOU CAN SEE: What does Beren Saat, the protagonist of “Fatmagul”, look like today? fans are in shock

What is ‘The Cost of Love’ about?

This says the official synopsis of ‘The cost of love’: “Eda (Hande Erçel) is a beautiful and determined young woman who dreams of becoming a successful landscape designer. Everything seems to be going well in her life, until her scholarship is canceled and she drops out. university. In search of answers, Eda blames Serkan Bolat (Kerem Bürsin), one of the main financiers of the scholarship, known to be one of the most eligible bachelors in Turkey. After meeting, Serkan offers her a deal: if she meets He pretends to be his fiancée, he will help her pay for university. Thus, between luxuries and lies, a dangerous game begins that will change the destiny of both of them forever.

#cost #love #chapter #LIVE #time #Latinas #Turkish #ONLINE