In the new episode of ‘The Cost of Love’, a Turkish novel that is causing a sensation on Latina screens, Serkan will discover that Alptekin, his father, had a degree of responsibility in the death of Eda’s family, who, before the Tragedy, she was cared for by her aunt, who changed her last name. This news destroyed the young businessman, who sadly recalled what he had told him in the past about what happened and regretted not having found out sooner.

Will he confess the truth to Eda? In the following note we will give you all the details so that you do not miss anything about the successful telenovela that earned a place in the hearts of the Peruvian public.

Look HERE the advance of chapter 18 of ‘The cost of love’

When does chapter 18 of ‘The Cost of Love’ premiere?

the turkish novel‘The cost of love’will premiere its episode 18 TODAY,Wednesday August 30, 2023. This production hopes to captivate Peruvian viewers and make their afternoons different from now on with the stars Eda Yildiz and Serkan Bolat.

What time to see ‘The cost of love’?

latin televisionbroadcasts through its open signal the Turkish novel‘The cost of love’starting at4:00 p.m., Monday to Friday. The program airs just after‘Forbidden fruit’and before that‘Mrs Fazilet and her daughters’. In this regard, in the afternoons, Latina has been presenting Turkish productions for a couple of years.

How to see ‘The cost of love’ ONLINE and FREE?

If you do not have access to the open signal oflatin televisionyou can see ‘The cost of love’FREE ONLINE. This is possible thanks to the fact that, in the same way as it is broadcast on the channel, it is also done on the official Latina website or, in any case, on its app, which you can download from the Play Store.

What is the Turkish novel ‘The Cost of Love’ about?

In the official synopsis of ‘The cost of love’, the following is narrated: “eda(Hande Erçel) is a beautiful and determined young woman who dreams of becoming a successful landscape designer. Everything seems to be going well in her life, until her scholarship is canceled and she drops out of college. In search of answers, Eda blamesserkan bolat(Kerem Bürsin), one of the main financiers of the scholarship, known to be one of the most eligible bachelors in Turkey. After meeting her, Serkan offers her a deal: if he pretends to be her fiancée, he will help her pay for college. Thus, between luxuries and lies, a dangerous game begins that will change the destiny of both of them forever.”

Who are the actors of ‘The cost of love’?

Hande Erçel as Eda Yıldız

Kerem Bursin as Serkan Bolat

Neslihan Yeldan as Aydan Bolat

Evrim Dogan as Ayfer Yıldız

Elçin Afacan as Melek Yücel (Melo)

Anıl İlter as Engin Sezgin

Başak Gümülcinelioğlu as Pırıl Baytekin Sezgin

Alican Aytekin as Seyfi Cicek

Sarp Bozkurt as Erdem Şangay.

