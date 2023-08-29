Will Eda walk away from Serkan? The tension between the main characters of ‘The Cost of Love’ seems to increase with the passing of the chapters. In the new episode of the soap opera, Efe will advise Eda to fulfill her dream of working in Italy, a suggestion that the protagonist intends to follow. However, she did not count on Serkan listening to the conversation and making a scene of jealousy for evaluating her idea of ​​leaving the country, pointing out that she does not intend to accompany her to meet her goals.

If you want to know what else will happen in the new chapter of the Turkish novel that is causing a furor across Latina screens, don’t miss this note, in which we will give you all the details about its premiere.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘The cost of love’, chapter 16, LIVE: what time and where to see Latina’s Turkish novel ONLINE?

Look HERE the advance of chapter 17 of ‘The cost of love’

When does chapter 17 of ‘The Cost of Love’ premiere?

the turkish novel‘The cost of love’will premiere its episode 17 TODAY,Tuesday August 29, 2023. This production hopes to captivate Peruvian viewers and make their afternoons different from now on with the stars Eda Yildiz and Serkan Bolat.

What time to see ‘The cost of love’?

latin televisionbroadcasts through its open signal the Turkish novel‘The cost of love’starting at4:00 p.m., Monday to Friday. The program airs just after‘Forbidden fruit’and before that‘Mrs Fazilet and her daughters’. In this regard, in the afternoons, Latina has been presenting Turkish productions for a couple of years.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘The cost of love’, chapter 15 LIVE: what time and where to see Latina’s Turkish novel ONLINE

How to see ‘The cost of love’ ONLINE and FREE?

If you do not have access to the open signal oflatin televisionyou can see ‘The cost of love’FREE ONLINE. This is possible thanks to the fact that, in the same way as it is broadcast on the channel, it is also done on the official Latina website or, in any case, on its app, which you can download from the Play Store.

Efe will try to convince Eda to fulfill her wish to work as a designer in Italy, something that would make Serkan angry. Photo: Composition LR/Latina

What is the Turkish novel ‘The Cost of Love’ about?

In the official synopsis of ‘The cost of love’, the following is narrated: “eda(Hande Erçel) is a beautiful and determined young woman who dreams of becoming a successful landscape designer. Everything seems to be going well in her life, until her scholarship is canceled and she drops out of college. In search of answers, Eda blamesserkan bolat(Kerem Bürsin), one of the main financiers of the scholarship, known to be one of the most eligible bachelors in Turkey. After meeting her, Serkan offers her a deal: if he pretends to be her fiancée, he will help her pay for college. Thus, between luxuries and lies, a dangerous game begins that will change the destiny of both of them forever.”

YOU CAN SEE: ‘The cost of love’, chapter 14 LIVE: what time and where to see Latina’s Turkish novel ONLINE

Who are the actors of ‘The cost of love’?

Hande Erçel as Eda Yıldız

Kerem Bursin as Serkan Bolat

Neslihan Yeldan as Aydan Bolat

Evrim Dogan as Ayfer Yıldız

Elçin Afacan as Melek Yücel (Melo)

Anıl İlter as Engin Sezgin

Başak Gümülcinelioğlu as Pırıl Baytekin Sezgin

Alican Aytekin as Seyfi Cicek

Sarp Bozkurt as Erdem Şangay.

#cost #love #chapter #LIVE #time #Latinas #Turkish #ONLINE