‘The cost of love’, chapter 16, LIVE It will be possible to see it shortly and the fans are waiting to know what will happen between Eda and Serkan. As suppressed confessions finally come to light, an uncomfortable betrayal begins to take shape. What will the future hold for this love triangle in the Turkish novel? If you are interested in finding out how the next episode of this production that will be broadcast by Latina will unfold, we invite you to continue reading this article to find out all the details and make sure you don’t miss the premiere of the new episode.

Look HERE the advance of chapter 16 of ‘The cost of love’

When does chapter 16 of ‘The Cost of Love’ premiere?

Chapter 16 of ‘The Cost of Love’ will premiere this Monday, August 28.

What TIME to see ‘The cost of love’?

You have the option of tuning in to ‘El costo del amor’ through the channel 2 cable signal, known as Latina Televisión. The broadcast takes place from Monday to Friday starting at 4:00 pm, immediately after the program ‘The forbidden fruit’ and before ‘Mrs. Fazilet and her daughters’.

How to watch ‘The cost of love’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

If you find yourself unable to access the Latina Televisión cable signal, you have the opportunity to enjoy ‘The Cost of Love’ ONLINE and FREE. Simply visit the official website of the television channel (https://play.latina.pe/) or download its app from the Play Store. After signing up, you will get access to enjoy all the episodes of this Turkish soap opera.

‘The cost of love’ can be seen through Latina. Photo: Latina

Who are the actors of ‘The cost of love’?

Hande Erçel as Eda Yıldız

Kerem Bursin as Serkan Bolat

Elçin Afacan as Melek Yücel (Melo)

Neslihan Yeldan as Aydan Bolat

Anıl İlter as Engin Sezgin

Evrim Dogan as Ayfer Yıldız

Alican Aytekin as Seyfi Cicek

Başak Gümülcinelioğlu as Pırıl Baytekin Sezgin

Sarp Bozkurt as Erdem Şangay.

