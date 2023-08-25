In the advance of chapter 15 of ‘The cost of love’ Eda and Serkan’s separation will come after she embarks on her trip to Italy at night looking to finish her degree. On the other hand, the confessions will come to light because before leaving, Eda takes advantage of the afternoon of the day to make things clear with Selim to whom she tells that Serkan does love her, only she doesn’t tell him. In addition, she mentioned to him about the contract between them; however; On the way to the airport, you can see how Eda is chased by her former lover.

What will happen to the loving trio in ‘The cost of love’? If you want to know what this new chapter of the Turkish soap opera that will be broadcast on latinkeep reading this note so you can know all the details and not miss the premiere of episode 15.

Look HERE the advance of chapter 15 of ‘The cost of love’

When does chapter 15 of ‘The Cost of Love’ premiere?

The novel ‘The Cost of Love’ will premiere its new chapter TODAY, Friday, August 25, 2023.The Turkish production hopes to continue captivating the Peruvian public, seeking to make their afternoons different with the plot that has Eda Yildiz and Serkan Bolat as protagonists.

What TIME to see ‘The cost of love’?

You can see ‘The cost of love’ through the channel 2 cable signal, better known as Latina Television.Broadcast hours are Monday through Friday from 4:00 p.m.just after the program ‘The forbidden fruit’ and before ‘Mrs. Fazilet and her daughters’.

Eda will confess to Selim that Serkan loves her. Photo: Divinity

How to watch ‘The cost of love’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

If it is your case not being able to access the cable signal ofLatin Television,you can see ‘The cost of love’ ONLINE and FREE. You only have to access the official website of the television house (https://play.latina.pe/) or in any case, download its app in the Play Store, register and you will have access to see all the episodes of the Turkish soap opera.

Who are the actors of ‘The cost of love’?

Hande Erçel as Eda Yıldız

Kerem Bursin as Serkan Bolat

Neslihan Yeldan as Aydan Bolat

Evrim Dogan as Ayfer Yıldız

Elçin Afacan as Melek Yücel (Melo)

Anıl İlter as Engin Sezgin

Başak Gümülcinelioğlu as Pırıl Baytekin Sezgin

Alican Aytekin as Seyfi Cicek

Sarp Bozkurt as Erdem Şangay.

