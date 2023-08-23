‘The cost of love’the new bet that has launched latin For its afternoon schedule, it has been the center of attention of the viewing public as the episodes have progressed, since the plot brought by the Turkish production mixes various emotions. According to the advance of chapter 13, it is seen how Eda and Serkan are in Selim’s office, who finds out from her that the two are getting married just at the moment that Selim had decided to fight for him. However, before the news, she would go back on what she had in mind and continue in her relationship with Seyfi.

When does chapter 13 of ‘The Cost of Love’ premiere?

Latina’s Turkish novel, ‘The Cost of Love’, will premiere its new chapter TODAY, Wednesday, August 23, 2023. The foreign production hopes to captivate the Peruvian viewing public, seeking to make their afternoons different with the plot that has Eda Yildiz and Eda Yildiz as protagonists. Serkan Bolat.

What TIME TO SEE ‘The Cost of Love’?

You can see ‘The cost of love’ through the channel 2 cable signal, better known as Latina Television. The broadcast time is from Monday to Friday from 4:00 pm, just after the program ‘The forbidden fruit’ and before ‘Mrs. Fazilet and her daughters’.

How to watch ‘The cost of love’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

If you belong to the cases that cannot access the Latina Televisión cable signal, you will be able to see ‘The cost of love’ ONLINE and FREE. All you have to do is access the official website of the television house or in any case download its app in the Play Store, you go to register and you will already have access to watch the episodes of the Turkish soap opera.

Who are the actors of ‘The cost of love’?

Hande Erçel as Eda Yıldız

Kerem Bursin as Serkan Bolat

Neslihan Yeldan as Aydan Bolat

Evrim Dogan as Ayfer Yıldız

Elçin Afacan as Melek Yücel (Melo)

Anıl İlter as Engin Sezgin

Başak Gümülcinelioğlu as Pırıl Baytekin Sezgin

Alican Aytekin as Seyfi Cicek

Sarp Bozkurt as Erdem Şangay.

