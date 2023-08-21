The plot of ‘The cost of love’ is becoming more intense, since the protagonists are getting closer and love could begin to be born between them. However, in the preview of chapter 11 of the Turkish novel, Eda will make a radical decision that will shock Serkan: she will return the fake engagement ring and walk away from her life. This is because Yildiz saw that Bolat seems to be getting Selin back and there would be no reason for them to continue pretending to be a couple.

Do not miss each new exciting chapter of ‘The cost of love’, the Turkish novel that is breaking it in Latin America. Therefore, here we leave you our COMPLETE GUIDE.

Watch the trailer for ‘The Cost of Love’, Chapter 11

When does chapter 11 of ‘The Cost of Love’ premiere?

‘The cost of love’ will premiere its chapter 11 TODAY, Monday August 21, 2023. This Turkish production is capturing the attention of viewers with the love story of Eda Yildiz and Serkan Bolat.

What time to see ‘The cost of love’?

latin television broadcast turkish novel ‘The cost of love’starting at 4:00 p.m., Monday to Friday. The program airs just after ‘Forbidden fruit’ and before that ‘Mrs Fazilet and her daughters’. In this regard, in the afternoons, Latina has been presenting Turkish productions for a couple of years.

How to see ‘The cost of love’ ONLINE and FREE?

In case you do not have access to the open signal of latin televisionyou can see ‘The cost of love’ ONLINE and FREE. This is because, in the same way as it is broadcast on the channel, it is also done on the official website of latin or, in any case, in its app, which you can download in the Play Store.

Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel star in the Turkish novel ‘The Cost of Love’. Photo: Latina

Who are the actors of ‘The cost of love’?