Eda could leave Serkan’s life! In the new episode of ‘The cost of love’, Serkan will confront Eda because she believes that she has been avoiding him all day; She also asked him not to get away from her. However, things took a turn when, later, Serkan was informed about a design of his that was replicated by someone else, that is when all eyes turned to Eda, since it was she who had the designs, which is why she was blamed by Bolat. Given this, she threatened him that if he was serious, he would leave her life forever.

Do you want to know how this conflict will be resolved? In the following note we will tell you all the details so you don’t miss anything about the new Turkish novel that is causing a sensation across the screens of Latina.

Look HERE the advance of chapter 10 of ‘The cost of love’

When does chapter 10 of ‘The Cost of Love’ premiere?

the turkish novel‘The cost of love’will premiere its episode 10 TODAY Friday August 18, 2023.This production hopes to captivate Peruvian viewers and make their afternoons different from now on with the stars Eda Yildiz and Serkan Bolat.

What time to see ‘The cost of love’?

latin televisionbroadcasts through its open signal the Turkish novel‘The cost of love’from4:00 p.m.Monday to Friday. The program airs just after‘Forbidden fruit’and before that‘Mrs Fazilet and her daughters’.In this regard, in the afternoons, Latina has been presenting Turkish productions for a couple of years.

Where to see ‘The cost of love’ ONLINE and FREE?

If you do not have access to the open signal ofLatin Television,can you see ‘The cost of love’FREE ONLINE.This is possible thanks to the fact that, in the same way as it is broadcast on the channel, it is also done on the official Latina website or, in any case, on its app, which you can download from the Play Store.

‘The Cost of Love’ first aired in its original country, Turkey, on July 8, 2020.

What is the plot of the Turkish novel ‘The Cost of Love’?

In the official synopsis of ‘The cost of love’, the following is narrated: “eda (Hande Erçel) is a beautiful and determined young woman who dreams of becoming a successful landscape designer. Everything seems to be going well in her life, until her scholarship is canceled and she drops out of college. In search of answers, Eda blames serkan bolat (Kerem Bürsin), one of the main financiers of the scholarship, known to be one of the most eligible bachelors in Turkey. After meeting her, Serkan offers her a deal: if he pretends to be her fiancée, he will help her pay for college. Thus, between luxuries and lies, a dangerous game begins that will change the destiny of both of them forever.”

Who are the actors of ‘The cost of love’?

Hande Erçel as Eda Yıldız

Kerem Bursin as Serkan Bolat

Neslihan Yeldan as Aydan Bolat

Evrim Dogan as Ayfer Yıldız

Elçin Afacan as Melek Yücel (Melo)

Anıl İlter as Engin Sezgin

Başak Gümülcinelioğlu as Pırıl Baytekin Sezgin

Alican Aytekin as Seyfi Cicek

Sarp Bozkurt as Erdem Şangay

