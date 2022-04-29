LONG BEFORE THE setback to the energy reform initiative, the Mexican government has maintained a strategy to nationalize all forms of energy: immobility.

For example, the Ministry of Energy of Dew Nahle it has not renewed hydrocarbon import and export permits, leaving a few US and European refiners in force.

The Energy Regulatory Commission has closed 15 facilities, including storage and transfer terminals, in addition to leaving others with little investment, such as the Burgos Gas Processing Center.

As for electrical energy, the same regulator that heads Leopold Menchi it has not granted new concessions, nor does it allow self-supply, which will lead to blackouts and limited investment in the country.

Mining is now added to the paralysis, with the exploration, exploitation and use of lithium, reserved for the State, in accordance with the initiative recently approved by Morena and satellites.

But the exploitation of lithium will require a high degree of specialization, which makes it unprofitable in cases such as the state company Yacimientos de Litio Bolivianos, whose version is to be tropicalized in Mexico.

The government of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador give an example of what he did Evo Morales with lithium, without realizing that said Bolivian state company has been unprofitable for more than ten years.

It is not clear then how the strategy of immobility supports the much coveted “self-sufficiency”: how it will be achieved if we depend more and more on gas imports to the United States.

THE ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE of the Republic (FGR) returned to court yesterday the complaint of Juan Collado Mocelo. Now under case 130/2022, the district attorney’s pupils Alejandro Gertz Manero they went to accuse the lawyers of the same crimes Juan Antonio Araujo Riva Palacio, Cesar Omar Gonzalez Hernandez, Issac Perez Rodriguez and the financier David Gomez Arnau, but in the South Prison. The FGR has already asked the judge for a new hearing date. The law prohibits a change of judge, but you see that with that “nothing that the law is the law”, well, everything can be done, until you find a judge in the right way. This new movement against the litigants gives the impression that the Prosecutor’s Office is desperately resorting to all the possibilities it has.

BY THE WAY On Tuesday of this week, the FGR launched the call for the construction and adaptation of the so-called “National Park of Justice.” This is what will be the new headquarters of that organization at number 1375 of the Mexico-Toluca Highway. The new administrative offices of the FGR are estimated to cost close to one billion pesos. Go pointing as interested insurance to ICA of Guadalupe PhillipsProdemex of Olegario Vazquez AldirIdinsa of Victor OrtizCGAL of Hilary OrozcoGIA+ of Hippolytus GerardIndian of Manuel Munozcano and Mota-Engil of Jose Miguel. Monday will be the first visit to the construction site, May 4 the clarification meeting and nine days later the presentation and opening of offers.

THE CHAINS OF supermarkets are going to be the most affected by this inflation containment plan that will be announced next Wednesday Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. That’s where there is room for a 20% adjustment, not so much among producers. Walmart’s Guilherme LoureiroSoriana from Ricardo Martin BringasMexican trade of Santiago Garcia and Chedraui de J.Osé Antonio Chedraui They are already preparing internal strategies to control prices without stressing them out, as is very likely to happen in other cases with the requests they are making from the Economy Secretariats of Tatiana Clouthier and Treasury of Rogelio Ramirez de la O.

IT HAS ALREADY TRANSCENDED THAT Radio Centro Group, which presides over Francis Aguirre, is divesting itself from television to concentrate on what has always been its forte: the radio business. The Eighth was a very costly project that he embarked on during the six-year term of Enrique Pena Nieto and that it was not profitable and did erode the rest of its companies. Around there it began to sound loud that a very possible buyer who has already approached them is the famous Remigio Angel “Ghost” Gonzalez. It is a successful Mexican broadcaster with stations in South America and some in the Mexican southeast. It has its operations center in Miami, Florida. Don’t lose sight of it.

ABOUT radio, today marks one week since the signing of the agreement between Grupo Prisa, Corporativo Coral, Crédito Real and Barrister Services. These are the four shareholders who remained in Radiopolis. The formation of a new Board of Directors is pending, which should be integrated in the coming days. It will have five seats, two of which will be Spanish representing Cadena SER and three Mexicans, one of which is already Javier Mondragon by Barister. Miguel German Y angel romans They are the ones who have not yet appointed their advisory representatives.