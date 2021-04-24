Real estate specialists have noticed an increase in the cost of housing in the primary market in Sochi. In some areas of the resort, the price has reached the level of Moscow new business class buildings. This is reported by “Kommersant” with reference to the data of the company Nedvex.

According to the company, the demand for Sochi real estate is growing amid restrictions on flights to foreign resorts. However, fewer new houses are being built in the city – since the beginning of 2021, the supply has decreased by 62 percent. As a result, over the past three months, the average price per square meter of housing increased by 30 percent – from 192 thousand rubles to 249 thousand rubles. In some districts, it exceeded the average for Moscow business-class new buildings.

Among the reasons that influenced the situation on the market, analysts name the launch of a preferential mortgage program and “import substitution” of foreign destinations. Representatives of the bnMAP.pro platform did not predict an improvement in the situation due to a four-month moratorium on the issuance of housing construction permits, which will begin in July 2021. Nedvex said that in the future, the cost of housing in Sochi will increase by another 30 percent.

Earlier in April, specialists from the MIEL agency conducted a study, within the framework of which they determined that the average price per square meter of housing in Sochi new buildings approached the psychological mark of 200 thousand rubles. Analysts noticed the excitement in all segments, due to which prices increased in both the primary and secondary real estate markets.