ATA: prices for trips to Turkey for Russians increased from 20 to 70 percent

Prices for trips to Turkey for Russian tourists have increased from 20 to 70 percent. About it “Izvestia” said the executive director of the Alliance of Travel Agencies (ATA) Natalia Osipova.

The expert noted that the increase in the cost of holidays in the favorite resort of Russians is associated with inflation in the country, a sharp rise in the dollar and euro, as well as an increase in the cost of flights. She expressed hope that by autumn prices will be lower.

At the same time, according to the ATA representative, domestic travelers still go on vacation to Turkey. To save money, they shorten travel times and choose lower-end hotels.

In addition, Osipova emphasized that tourists still have the opportunity to save money at the stage of early booking. However, there is no need to wait for burning tours.

