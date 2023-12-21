TourDom: prices in hotels in Abkhazia in the summer of 2024 increased by an average of 15 percent

Prices in hotels in Abkhazia in the summer of 2024 increased by an average of 15 percent. The cost of a holiday in the neighboring country most visited by Russians revealed TourDom portal with a link to data from the Telegram channel for travel industry professionals “Roof of TourDom B2B”.

According to the source, Abkhazia has become the direction in which Russians are now most actively interested. A representative of the tour operator ALEAN noted that at the moment the number of bookings for 2024 is four times more than a year earlier. It is known that the most popular hotels are “Apsny”, Grand Hotel “Russia”, “Europe”, “Nart”, “Country of the Soul” and “Golden Sands”.

It is clarified that in June a ten-day vacation for two in the three-star hotel “Country of Souls” on an all-inclusive basis will cost at least 56 thousand rubles in economy. Accommodation in Golden Sands is more expensive – from 69 thousand rubles in a standard room with three meals a day, and in the four-star Nart Hotel – from 110 thousand rubles in a standard room with half board.

Earlier it became known that Abkhazia was in second place in popularity among Russian tourists in the summer of 2023. It was visited by 2.1 million travelers from Russia.