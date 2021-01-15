Power lines towers on the outskirts of Seville. PACO PUENTES

The average daily price of electricity will drop this Saturday to 67.72 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), according to data provided by the Iberian Market Operator (Omie) after the auction has concluded. This is 13.64% less than the average value of a day before and a decrease of 28.71% compared to the maximum that the wholesale market hit last Friday (94.99 euros per MWh). The decline is explained, above all, by the lower demand for energy that occurs every weekend.

This is the general trend in the market: from Monday to Friday, since they are working days, energy demand — and the price — goes up. And when the weekend arrives there is usually a drop. In fact, last Saturday the price also fell, in that case 15%. The difference is that in this case it adds up to three negative days (this Friday it was already down 10%) and then, in addition, the weekend was reached from highs to combat the cold of the storm Filomena.

In this way, what is paid in the wholesale market gives a break to the pocket of consumers who are in the regulated market, known as PVPC (those who are in the free market have a cost previously agreed with their marketer). And also the coalition government, which suffered criticism from the opposition with the skyrocketing price of electricity in the middle of a cold and snowy storm. So much so that there were notorious differences even within the Executive itself, with the wing of Unidos Podemos demanding the intervention of the market.

Despite the relief given by the cost of energy in recent days, if the focus is broadened, the value is still well above what was noted at the end of 2020. Specifically, on December 31, the average price stood at 48.66 euros per MWh. In other words, the average daily price for this Saturday is still 39.17% higher than then. The government, meanwhile, has tried to take the edge off the issue. Especially the Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, who assured that it was a punctual increase with a reduced impact on the price of the electricity bill.

The maximum of this Saturday will be reached between nine and ten at night. In that time slot, consumers will pay 93.79 euros per MWh. The cheapest section will be between five and seven in the morning, when the price will be 52 euros. That is, even the value of the cheapest day is above the average daily price of last December 31.

CO₂ emission rights

The rise in energy prices so far this year is explained by several reasons: first, by the greater demand registered to combat the cold in Spain, the rest of Europe and Asia. This has put pressure on the price and pushed prices higher. In addition, we must add a lower production of cheaper renewable sources: solar, because at this time of year there are fewer hours of sun, and especially wind, due to lack of wind.

This causes a market need to fill the pool electricity to pull from more expensive energies such as that produced in coal-fired or combined-cycle power plants. The latter, already less economical in itself, has been made more expensive by the rise in the price of natural gas, which is its main power source. An upward price that, in principle, will continue for a while. “It’s going to stay high for a season because the futures market continues to skyrocket,” says Carlos Fernández, head of Energía PwC Spain.

Another cost that has skyrocketed so far this year for electricity companies is that of CO₂ emission rights (companies pay for rights to the amount they can emit. To exceed that limit, they have to buy more rights). In other words, it is another additional cost that the electricity companies include in their offers in the daily market. This Friday the price of these rights has also taken a break and is around 32 euros (last Friday it closed the day at almost 35 euros).