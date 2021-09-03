“The cost of energy only represents 25% of the bill paid by the consumer.” Citizens have heard and read this phrase many times in recent months, insistently launched both by the Government, as well as by experts and the media. It is repeated like a reassuring mantra at a time when the wholesale price of electricity breaks records day after day. The argument is that, no matter how much energy increases, only a small part of that increase appears later in the monthly bill that households pay. But the phrase, which reflected the traditional distribution of the cost of energy in the bill, has long been outdated due to the spiral of increases in the electricity market. Now, the price of energy does matter, in fact it is what weighs the most on the electricity bill.

The wholesale price of electricity, the one that production companies set every day in an electronic virtual market (known as pool), has tripled in just one year. It has gone from 46.16 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) on the first Thursday of September 2020, to 140.23 euros / MWh last Thursday, day 2, when the historical record was broken.

As a result of this spectacular increase, the weight that energy consumption has on the electricity bill now exceeds 50% and has become, by far, the main charge of the monthly bill that the bank sends to customers. consumers, displacing taxes, charges and tolls, which until now occupied that place of honor and which, just a year ago, represented three-quarters of the bill.

Thus, the bill last August for an average user who has consumed 366 kilowatt hours (kWh) per month with a contracted power of 4.4 kilowatts (kW), would be 94.52 euros, of which 48.73 Euros would correspond to the cost of energy pure and simple (without tolls), that is, 51.5% of the total to be paid. Taxes (electricity tax and VAT) would represent 13.5% and the remaining 35% would correspond to tolls (the cost of the transmission and distribution networks) and charges (the costs associated with the premiums for renewables, the subsidy of the extra-peninsular ones and the compensation to the electricity companies for the tariff deficit).

This calculation has been made by the simulator of the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) based on an average consumer with a regulated tariff that consumes 45% of the energy in off-peak hours; 29% during rush hour and 26% during normal hours. Remember that there are three time slots: the most expensive (rush hour) is in the morning, between 10 am and 2 pm, and in the evening between 6 pm and 10 pm; the average price (flat hour) is from 8 to 10 hours in the morning, from 14 to 18 hours in the afternoon and from 22 to 24 hours at night; and the cheapest (off-peak time) is between 0 and 8 hours.

The breakdown of a real Iberdrola bill of a typical consumer from last July – the last one billed by the electricity companies – and 4.4 kW of power yields very similar results: of the 88.73 euros paid, 53.2% corresponds to energy; 17.5%, to positions; 14.9% to transportation and distribution tolls; 11.5% to taxes and 0.9% to the meter’s rent.

Free rate versus regulated

The increase in the price of energy has impacted more generally the 10.7 million domestic consumers who are subject to the regulated PVPC rate (or Voluntary Price for Small Consumer) than the more than 16 million who contracted a free rate with your electrical marketer. It was admitted by the Minister of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, during her appearance last Monday in the Congress of Deputies, In the first semester of 2021 those domestic consumers who have a regulated tariff have seen their bill increase on average by one 6.9% compared to 2020, while those with the free rate –more than 16 million- saw their bill reduced by 4.6% in that period. It must be taken into account in this comparison that last year the cost of energy was especially low due to the pandemic, the least in the last fifteen years, with an average of 33.96 euros / MWh.

This increase in the weight of consumption in the receipt compared to the rest of the concepts is mainly due to the rise in the price of wholesale electricity but also, although to a lesser extent, to the decision of the Government to reduce the VAT rate from 21% to 10% (only for consumers with contracted power less than 10 kW) and temporarily suspend the generation tax since last June. In any case, the user should not congratulate himself excessively on both tax reductions: the price of energy has risen so much since then that the Treasury already collects almost more for VAT on the electricity bill with the reduced rate than when it applied 21% . In other words, the consumer not only pays much more on his bill because the price of gas or CO₂ rights have triggered the cost of energy, but he also pays more taxes.

This is how the Ministry of Ecological Transition admits it: “In recent years the composition of the regulated tariff (PVPC) has been, broadly speaking, one third the price of the electricity market, one third taxes and another third tolls. The percentages are variable, because the price of energy in the market changes every hour. In recent months, the proportion has varied for two reasons: firstly, the market price of energy has increased, because the international price of gas has multiplied by 5.5, and the price of CO₂ has increased. more than doubled; secondly, the VAT has been reduced from 21% to 10% last June, and the 7% tax on generation has been suspended, so the relative weight of the market and tolls has increased “, assures a spokesperson for the department headed by Teresa Ribera.

However, the ministry defends that in any case, the PVPC during the first semester has been 20% lower, on average, than the prices paid by consumers with contracts in the free market. “The European Commission allows Spain to maintain this regulated tariff (which does not exist in other countries, such as Germany), precisely because it evolves according to the market price and offers a dynamic price signal that induces adequate responses from consumers. In fact, the new European regulations require that all trading companies of a certain size begin to offer dynamic contracts, indexed to the market. spot, similar to the PVPC ”, assure the same sources.

The forecast of Minister Ribera who, at the beginning of the year, said that there were no reasons for alarmism because the rise in energy would only mean “a few euros” in the bill, has changed due to the situation of the runaway electricity market. Now he admits that this increase will mean a receipt 25% more expensive in 2021 compared to 2020, from 512 to 644 euros for the average consumer. A difference that is more than a few euros.