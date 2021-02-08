In Russia, the cost of electricity has grown to its highest values ​​over the past five years. This was reported by Kommersant.

It is noted that at the same time, demand fell to a record low in a decade.

The main reason for the growth was the mandatory non-market markups, which include payments for the construction of power plants. Last year, the total payment increased due to the commissioning of a number of power units, and due to a decrease in demand, the total payment was distributed to a smaller number of consumers, which was the reason for the increase in unit prices.

On February 4, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that by 2023 the Ukrainian system should completely abandon Russian and Belarusian electricity and become part of the European Union’s power grid. On February 1, Ukraine resumed importing electricity from Russia. Although a law was passed last year prohibiting the purchase of Russian electricity under bilateral agreements. Prior to that, Ukraine was supplying from Belarus.

In December 2020, the Russian Ministry of Energy predicted that the world economy would withdraw from the use of oil and gas in the current volume over the next 20 years. In particular, it is expected that by 2040 the share of oil in the global energy sector will decrease from the current 31 to 23 percent, coal – from 26 to 19 percent. At the same time, the share of gas, on the contrary, will grow – from 23 to 25 percent. The role of renewable energy sources (from 2 to 8 percent) and bioenergy (from 9 to 11 percent) will also increase.