Abdullah Al-Hajri, general manager of a company specialized in combating dust, told Sky News Arabia that dust leads to many problems, the most important of which is threatening the health of people exposed to it, through inhalation and breathing, in addition to harming the employee and preventing him from performing his work to the fullest.

He pointed out that dust leads to a lack of visibility on the roads and exposes drivers to accidents, and also damages cars and mechanisms, covering them and increasing the cost of their maintenance and operation, as well as impeding the movement of travel, which inflicts huge losses on many sectors and prompts them to postpone some of their work.

Losses of $16 billion annually

Al-Hajri adds that dust control companies are abundant in America, Africa and Australia, surprising that they are not widespread in the Middle East and are few in the Gulf, despite the fact that the Middle East and North Africa loses approximately 13 billion US dollars annually due to dust and sand storms, which include Operational and other costs that you can incur.

He pointed out that there are environmentally friendly products and services to control dust and soil in various fields. For example, there is a product called (road effect), which is intended for spraying on roads used by heavy vehicles, and it lasts for a period of 6 to 8 months and reduces the rate of dust spread. These or other materials can be sprayed in many places to control dust.

There is a product (green effect) similar to the implant, which gives an aesthetic shape and at the same time controls dust and is environmentally friendly.

Dust has environmental benefits

For his part, meteorologist Abdul Rahman Zawawi told “Sky News Arabia” that the dust that forms in the Gulf countries leads to poor vision, as it affects navigation and aviation and people’s lives in general.

According to Zawawi, desert sand or dust has positive effects, as when it falls into sea water, it attracts large quantities of fish that find food in it and food for them, due to the fact that it contains iron, fluorine and copper, and this matter is exploited by giant fishing vessels that determine the location of the sand fall depending on On a scientific program, the Numeric Model, to go and catch fish in that place.

basic problem

For his part, Roads Engineer Mansour Khan admitted, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that dust is a fundamental problem that affects our daily environment, noting that combating it does not require a lot of money, and does not cause any inconvenience, as it is only the spread of chemicals on dusty surfaces.

He considered that this method is easy, economical and does not take much time, while serving its long-term benefits.