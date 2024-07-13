Outstanding students told Al-Emarat Al-Youm that their dreams of enrolling in higher education are evaporating in the face of the high fees of private universities, noting that the average cost of studying in the specializations of medicine and dentistry reaches 140 thousand dirhams annually, and ranges between 50 and 70 thousand dirhams in engineering specializations, while the cost of an approved study hour for medical programs ranges between 2500 and 3000 dirhams, and in engineering programs between 1600 and 2000 dirhams.

In detail, the families of students who have obtained their secondary school certificate confirmed that the fees for enrollment in university programs exceed the means of families with limited and middle incomes, and that the grants and discounts announced by universities for outstanding students are for the first semester only, and include conditions they described as “impossible” for continuing to maintain them. They called on universities to reconsider the fees for approved study hours, and to offer flexible payment plans that exceed the number of years of study, while taking guarantees from graduates.

The mother of a student who scored 99.1% in high school, Manal Mohammed, said: “My daughter is an excellent student and has dreamed since childhood of studying dentistry, but this dream has been hampered by the high fees for medical programs at universities.” She pointed out that the cost of studying dentistry reaches 150 thousand dirhams annually, which prevents her daughter and many excellent students from registering and completing their studies.

“I have other children in school and I am the breadwinner for the family, and my salary cannot cover half of these fees. We were hoping that some universities would provide scholarships for outstanding students, but the university told me that the 50% discount for students who scored 98% or higher is for the first semester only, and that it is obligated to pay all fees for the second semester and wait for the results of the first year to know the percentage of the excellence discount that students get according to their grades,” she added.

The father of a student who scored 97%, Othman Dawood, confirmed that he tried to apply for his son to study medicine, but the tuition fees made him back down. He began searching for an alternative university for his son after he found that the cost of the academic year amounted to 150 thousand dirhams, in addition to housing and other fees required by the university.

Students who achieved grades of more than 90%, Mahmoud Hani, Bashar Saad, and Saud Ammar, indicated that they had hoped to obtain reduced fees to study engineering at some universities, but the high cost of credit hours prevented them from achieving their dream. They pointed out that the average academic year in engineering specializations is 60 thousand dirhams, in addition to the study requirements, and they described these as amounts that are far beyond the capacity of their families and that they cannot afford.

Comments by students and their families on university accounts on social media showed their complaints about the high cost of university studies and their unsuitability for a large segment of residents’ children. They called for providing broader options that would facilitate students’ enrollment in universities in the country by providing educational courses at acceptable fees that are suitable for the largest segment of students, linking tuition fees to students’ grades, and providing educational loans that can be repaid after graduation.

The fees for the credit hours and the number of hours for each study program, according to the announcement of the universities on their official websites, showed that the average fees for the credit hour in the Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery program amounted to 3,000 dirhams and the number of program hours is 244 credit hours, and 2,000 dirhams for the credit hour in the Bachelor of Health Sciences program, while the fees for the credit hour in the Dentistry program amounted to 2,000 dirhams and the number of program hours is 201 credit hours, and 1,800 dirhams for each credit hour in the Bachelor of Pharmacy programs, and the Bachelor of Nutrition Sciences program, and the number of credit hours for each program is 160 hours, and the fees for the credit hour in the Bachelor of Engineering program is 1,700 dirhams and the number of program hours is 160 hours.

The university tuition lists showed that the tuition fees per credit hour for the Bachelor of Agriculture programme amounted to AED 2,500, for a total of 120 hours, and for the Veterinary Medicine programme, AED 3,000 per credit hour, for a total of 152 hours. The average price of credit hours for the Media, Business Administration, Law, Arts and Sciences programmes amounted to AED 1,600, for a total of 120 credit hours for each programme, while the average tuition fees per credit hour for the Computer Science, Cyber ​​Security and Artificial Intelligence programmes amounted to AED 1,500 per credit hour.

Universities added an item called “Other Fees”, which required students to pay sums ranging between 200 and 600 dirhams for each service. The services included registration fees, admission fees (paid once), books and study materials (paid for each course), student services fees, IT lab fees (for the course if required), health services, bachelor’s degree fees, and graduation fees.

In contrast, university student recruitment and registration officials, who preferred not to be named, explained that university fees are linked to its academic staff of international professors, its global ranking, and its internationally accredited programs, as this is reflected in the academic level and its reputation in the labor market, and the employment rates among its graduates. They pointed out that university fees do not only cover the cost of teaching, but also include providing student services and the costs of operating a university campus that includes all scientific and recreational facilities for students, such as scientific laboratories, health care, equipped clinics, gyms, distinguished university housing, and comfortable means of transportation for students.

Fee determination mechanism

Universities have confirmed that the fees for the academic programmes they offer are determined based on the cost of the academic programme, which includes the academic degree that the programme grants upon graduation, the extent of demand for it, the labour market’s need for it, equipment such as laboratories, and the cost of recruiting faculty members.

She pointed out that it offers a number of scholarships in each program, and provides many discounts on fees to enable the largest number of students to benefit from them, including discounts for high achievers, siblings, athletes, people of determination, and those in financial difficulty, noting that the continuity of the scholarship is linked to clear and announced standards to ensure that it reaches those who deserve it.