The bitcoin rate during trading on Wednesday, March 3, is growing by 10.54%, reaching $ 52.5 thousand, as evidenced by the portal data CoinDesk…

By 16:07 Moscow time, the cost of this cryptocurrency was at the level of $ 52.3 thousand (an increase of 10.13%).

The resumption of growth in the bitcoin rate was also reported on March 1. Then it was at the level of 7.34%, at the peak the price of the cryptocurrency reached $ 48.5 thousand.

At the same time, on February 28, the cost of bitcoin updated its three-week low. So, the cryptocurrency has fallen in price to the lowest values ​​in the last three weeks – up to $ 43 thousand.

In February, analysts interviewed by Izvestia predicted a drop in the value of cryptocurrency to $ 30,000. The main reason for the decline in cryptocurrency prices was criticism from the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, said Leonid Delitsyn, an analyst at Finam Group.

On February 21, the senior economist of Otkritie Bank Maxim Petronevich, for his part, noted that the price of bitcoin could rise to $ 100-200 thousand, but after that the rate would certainly come to a correction.

On the same day, the cryptocurrency reached a record high of $ 58 thousand, but the next day it slipped to $ 50 thousand, after which it settled at $ 44 892.