The drug “Triazavirin”, which can become an alternative to “Areplivir” for 12 thousand rubles, will cost about a thousand. This value was named by Vladimir Rusinov, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Head of the Department of Organic and Biomolecular Chemistry of the Chemical-Technological Institute of the Ural Federal University (UrFU). His words are quoted by the FederalPress edition on Monday, September 21.

At the same time, Rusinov noted that consumers consider such a price for a medicine for coronavirus too high. “When it comes to cancer drugs, the price can be any, but the drug against influenza, SARS, even COVID-19, of course, should be affordable,” he stressed.

Triazavirin studies for the prevention and treatment of “not very serious patients” are being carried out in the Yekaterinburg hospital No. 14, Rusinov specified. According to him, at this stage, the drug showed a positive result. “But the report will be at the end of October, after that we will ask permission from the Ministry of Health for inclusion in the list,” the scientist said.

Earlier, experts said that the high cost of Russian drugs for coronavirus is due to the high demand for such drugs around the world. According to Andrey Mladentsev, general director of the pharmaceutical company-developer Promomed, which produces Areplivir, it is not yet possible to reduce the cost. Virologist, Doctor of Medical Sciences Anatoly Altstein, in turn, drew attention to the need to prove the effectiveness of the drug. He recalled that studies in Japan did not confirm the effectiveness of “Favipiravir”, and no double-blind study of the drug was reported.

On September 21 “Areplivir” entered the first pharmacies. The retail price of Areplivir will be 12 320 rubles for 40 tablets. The second Russian medicine, which the Ministry of Health has decided to include in the list of vital essential medicines, will cost a little less – 11,550 rubles.