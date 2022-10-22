The presumed couple Jose Ramon Lopez Beltrancriticized some media outlets that analyzed the clothing worn by the president’s son Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

“The only thing missing was the cost of the air we breathe and the JOY of going to a baseball game,” he said.

Various media would have published a photograph of the son of AMLO, Jose Ramon Lopez Beltran in the MLB playoff game between the Astros and Yankees.

Among the details that were published, was the cost of each garment worn by the President’s son AMLO. It expanded on the long history of the “expensive” lifestyle of López Obrador’s first son.

Also criticized was the contrasting life of Lopez Beltran with the ideals of “austerity” and “Franciscan poverty” of his father during his government.

Just the ticket to attend the game of the Houston Astros It costs 147 dollars, about 2,945 Mexican pesos. Although the price varies according to the section of the stadium.

On the other hand, his special edition navy blue jersey of the starshas a cost of 140 dollars, about 2 thousand 800 Mexican pesos.

Other users on social networks would have pointed out that the son of President López Obrador wore a Rolex Oyster Perpetual watch, with a cost that amounts to 8,500 dollars, about 160,047 Mexican pesos.