The average Russian family will need 11 thousand rubles for a set for outdoor activities to get in shape after the holiday feasts, according to the service for posting Avito ads.

Service analysts have researched the prices of goods that will help you lose weight. So, a set for outdoor activities, which includes a cheesecake, ice cream, snowballs, skis and skates, will cost on average 11 thousand rubles.

In particular, ice-cream can cost 400 rubles on average, tubing – 1.5 thousand rubles, and skates – about 1 thousand rubles.

“But, if you need a shock load with an exercise bike, a home set will cost an average of 14.2 thousand rubles,” the service quotes the message “RIA News»On Tuesday, January 5th.

So, dumbbells on a platform cost an average of 2.7 thousand rubles, and a mat for yoga and other activities – 1 thousand rubles. At the same time, the average cost of an exercise bike is 10.5 thousand rubles.

Earlier on Tuesday, nutritionist Tatyana Filippova told how to eat in order to recover from the New Year holidays.