In the debate on the expansion of Barcelona’s El Prat airport, many have forgotten the opportunity cost, a basic calculation for deciding any investment. It is the cost of applying or discarding a project: the damage of not obtaining benefits, or on the contrary, the opportunity to achieve them.

This calculation carries a pedagogical virtue. It was used by Jacques Delors (and the great Paolo Cecchini) under the motto —and studies on— The cost of non-Europe. Thus they convinced the governments to agree on the 300 directives of the Internal Market, eliminating the para-tariff barriers.

What is the cost of scrapping the expansion of El Prat, preventing not only its conversion into a ‘hub’ (a crossroads for the global distribution of flights) but even a node for international connections? In other words, to keep it as a provincial airfield, with cosmetic additions.

The answer is given by the report of the University of Barcelona (UB) Economic impact of the Josep Tarradellas-Barcelona / El Prat airport, directed by professors Jordi Suriñach and Esther Vayà. Its advantage is that its projections are based on a highly verified basis, the 2018 data, which stops overly optimistic biases.

As you will easily find it in the UB websiteJust remember a few figures. Only the pure and simple turnover, the first year after the reforms, at full capacity, would grow by 68.2%, up to 56,660 million euros. And it would increase its contribution to Catalan GDP by two points (from 6.8% to 8.9%) annually, about 5,000 million.

Thus, direct employment would grow by 83,080 people, and up to 364,000, adding indirect, induced and catalyzed employment. The collection of airport taxes in Catalonia would rise by 70.7%, and in Spain as a whole, by 72%, to 12.901 million euros per year.

Why are those Catalan and Spanish tax percentages so similar? Because of the weight of El Prat in the joint system: so it is by no means a matter that only interests the Catalans. Josep Tarradellas contributes to the global profit account 339 million (in 2015), 52% of the total, for only 27 million Barajas, according to the economist Ramon Tremosa.

That is what would be gained, in growth, jobs and profits. That will be what will be lost if investment is capped: although it would increase due to a more global, brand effect, the unequivocal sign of a historical decline in Catalonia (hopefully partial and sectoral), to the worst as in the 15th century.

The reasons for those who are in good faith against the operation have potential: the dent (not lost) of an interesting ecological reserve, La Ricarda; and the foreseeable increase in CO₂ emissions. But that can be counteracted by compensating it with the promised multiplication —by 10— of the reserve area. And this, with the fastest development of green hydrogen to power airplanes.

Those who are opposed from the reaction will have to explain why they have placed Catalonia as a territorial red lantern in renewable energies, vigorously boycotting the new parks; Since 2019, only four have been approved, out of 400 projects. Lest the windmills stain our views from the chalet.