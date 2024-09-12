The Cosplay Grand Tour by Riot Games final will take place at Lucca Comics & Games: the new edition of the famous festival dedicated to games, comics, cinema and videogames will see the winners of the four previous phases of the event organised by Riot face off for victory.

The Cosplay Grand Tour by Riot Games attracted many cosplayers from all over Italy during Naples COMICON, FalComics, Etna Comics and RiminicomixThe latter saw the presence of over 70,000 visitors, who were able to appreciate the Anima Squad-themed competition which produced the following results:

Best Performance |rei.captain, with Ezreal

Best Armor/Prop | lisanti.sara, with Jinx

Best Tailoring | vibing_laura, with Syndra

Community Award | akuma.s_cosplay, with Braum

Best overall costume (and qualified for the final) kikyo_nightrey, with Samira

The only thing missing is the Lucca stage to elect the best italian cosplayer on the theme of Riot Gameswith a competition that will take place live on Sunday 3 November, starting at 11.00, in a location that will be announced soon.

They will face each other in the final: