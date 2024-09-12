The Cosplay Grand Tour by Riot Games final will take place at Lucca Comics & Games: the new edition of the famous festival dedicated to games, comics, cinema and videogames will see the winners of the four previous phases of the event organised by Riot face off for victory.
The Cosplay Grand Tour by Riot Games attracted many cosplayers from all over Italy during Naples COMICON, FalComics, Etna Comics and RiminicomixThe latter saw the presence of over 70,000 visitors, who were able to appreciate the Anima Squad-themed competition which produced the following results:
- Best Performance |rei.captain, with Ezreal
- Best Armor/Prop | lisanti.sara, with Jinx
- Best Tailoring | vibing_laura, with Syndra
- Community Award | akuma.s_cosplay, with Braum
- Best overall costume (and qualified for the final) kikyo_nightrey, with Samira
The only thing missing is the Lucca stage to elect the best italian cosplayer on the theme of Riot Gameswith a competition that will take place live on Sunday 3 November, starting at 11.00, in a location that will be announced soon.
They will face each other in the final:
- Giulia Lantieri, winner of Riminicomix, who will bring Jinx
- Giulia Tantarelli, winner of FalComics, who will bring Caitlyn
- Elisa Fioravanti, winner of Napoli COMICON, who will bring Sevika
- Michele Paulucci, winner of Etna Comics, who will bring Jayce
A crackling event
Also the stage of the Cosplay Grand Tour by Riot Games in Lucca It will be open to all: before the final, a competition will be held to elect the best cosplayers belonging to the categories already seen in previous occasions, therefore best Interpretation, best Armor/Prop, best Tailoring, Community Award and best Overall Costume. The winners will receive special prizes from Riot Games.
Presented by professional cosplayer Icon Stitchthe final will see the participation of Taryn, one of the most famous Italian cosplayers at an international level, and will be able to count on the support of the CLIC – Community of League of Legends Italian Cosplayers team on the organizational front.
The jury will be composed of three extraordinary cosplayersnamely ellie.amber, makieraclea and misskuruta.
