The cosmos on the dresser: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Italia 1

This evening, 1 January 2023, the film Il cosmo sul comò, an amusing comedy by Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo, will be broadcast on Italia 1 on the first evening of the new year at 21.20. The film dates back to 2008. The film is actually divided into four parts, or rather episodes, and is directed by Marcello Cesena. For Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo this is the seventh film made as a comedy trio. Below we see what the plot is and who is part of the cast.

Plot

As already anticipated, the film is divided into four episodes linked to the figure of Master Tsu’Nam, a blind holy man accompanied by his faithful disciples Pin and Puk. In each episode, the master rattles off pearls of wisdom followed by inevitable cataclysms. The first episode, entitled Master Tsu’Nam, sees the trio ready to leave for the summer holidays with their families. But, after a series of misunderstandings, they will end up in a stadium. The second episode, Milano Beach, involves a priest, a sexton and a man in love who get their hands on a suitcase full of money. The third episode, The Bus of Sin, is set in a castle where the paintings come to life when there are no visitors around. The fourth and final episode, False Prisoners, focuses on Giacomo who would like to have a child but can’t.

The cosmos on the dresser: the cast of the film

As explained, Il cosmo sul comò is a film divided into episodes with Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo but they are not the only actors in the cast:

Aldo Baglio: Puk and various characters

Giovanni Storti: Tsu’Nam and various characters

Giacomo Poretti: Pin and various characters

Luciana Turina as Irma, Aldo’s mother-in-law ( Milan Beach )

) Cinzia Massironi: Giacomo’s wife ( Milan Beach )

) Debora Villa as Marta, wife of Giovanni ( Milan Beach )

) Silvana Fallisi as Rita, wife of Aldo ( Milan Beach ) + Marie Antoinette ( False prisoners )

) + Marie Antoinette ( ) Isabella Ragonese: Pet shop saleswoman ( The bus of sin )

) Sergio Bustric as Napoleon Bonaparte ( False prisoners )

) Victoria Cabello: Lady with an Ermine ( False prisoners )

) Marcello Cesena: Jean Claude (cameo in False prisoners )

) Sara D’Amario: Giacomo’s wife ( Basal temperature )

) Angela Finocchiaro: Dr. Alexandra Gastani Frinzi ( Basal temperature )

) Elena Giusti: Dr. Giuliana Magnaghi Ciurli ( Basal temperature )

) Raul Cremona: Dentist ( Basal temperature )

) Federica Cifola: traffic warden ( Basal temperature )

) Lucianna De Falco: Gypsy of the shopping center (Basal temperature)

Streaming and TV

Where to see The cosmos on the dresser on live TV and live streaming? The film will be broadcast on 1 January 2023 at 21:20 on Italia 1. To follow the live television it is necessary to access key 6 on the remote control. Those interested in following the film in live streaming can access Mediaset Play.