This is of the seventh film by Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo.

Plot

The story is divided into four episodes, framed by the story of Master Tsu’Nam.

Master Tsu’Nam

Tsu’Nam, a self-styled blind oriental master, is always followed by his loyal disciples Pin and Puk. The master is used to meditate and continually express “pills of wisdom” in the shade of a Ginkgo biloba. When it does, it strikes a powerful gong (the Sacred Gong of Wisdom) which causes catastrophes every time.

Milan Beach

It is August 3 in a deserted Milan. Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo have to leave for the holidays with their respective families. Aldo makes a mistake in the car, accidentally breaking in to one of his own and parked nearby. He is also forced to suffer the exaggerated expenses of his wife and to bear the shrewish mother-in-law. Giovanni, an extremely fussy and perfectionist man, forces his family to wait closed at home for 3 days to leave and avoid the exodus. Giacomo tries instead to persuade his wife and daughter, unsuccessfully, to follow him on vacation to the intended place.

The bus of sin

In a small provincial parish with the church falling to pieces, the parish priest Father Bruno and the sexton Mario are grappling with various economic problems, also caused by the fact that Mario, counting the miserable offers of the parishioners after each mass, steals some hidden most of them to try to realize his dream: to buy a motorcycle.

Friend of the two is Beniamino, a boy in love with the saleswoman of a pet shop, to the point that, in order to see her, he goes every day to the shop and buys a bag of dog biscuits and a goldfish. However, he never manages to declare himself to the girl, not even by handing her a letter, due to her shyness. One day Beniamino accidentally comes into possession of a suitcase full of 500 euro banknotes, thrown by a thief during a chase and confesses it to Don Bruno in the presence of the sexton.

False prisoners

In a room of a castle inspired by the Harry Potter saga there are some famous paintings that, in the absence of human beings, come alive and talk to each other.

Basal temperature

After the birth of Aldo’s three children and Giovanni’s two children, Giacomo and his wife, who have been married for years, also desperately want to have a child, but unfortunately he is almost sterile. The two are told that in order to conceive, it is necessary to consume intercourse when her basal temperature is at the useful value of 38 degrees.

The cosmos on the dresser: the cast of the film

We saw the plot of The Cosmos on the Dresser, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Aldo Baglio: Puk and various characters

Giovanni Storti: Tsu’Nam and various characters

Giacomo Poretti: Pin and various characters

Luciana Turina: Irma, Aldo’s mother-in-law (Milano Beach)

Cinzia Massironi: Wife of Giacomo (Milano Beach)

Debora Villa: Giovanni’s wife (Milano Beach)

Silvana Fallisi: Rita, wife of Aldo (Milano Beach) + Maria Antonietta (False prisoners)

Isabella Ragonese: Pet Shop Assistant (The Sin Bus)

Sergio Bustric: Napoleon Bonaparte (False prisoners)

Victoria Cabello: Lady with an Ermine (False prisoners)

Marcello Cesena: Jean Claude (cameo in False prisoners)

Sara D’Amario: Giacomo’s wife (Basal temperature)

Angela Finocchiaro: Dr. Alexandra Gastani Frinzi (Basal temperature)

Elena Giusti: Dr. Giuliana Magnaghi Ciurli (Basal temperature)

Raul Cremona: Dentist (Basal temperature)

Federica Cifola: vigilante (Basal temperature)

Lucianna De Falco: Gypsy from the shopping center (Basal temperature)

