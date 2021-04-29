Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov told what dishes Russian crew members of the station can cook for Easter from the products they have, writes on Thursday, January 29, “RIA News”…

“You can’t paint eggs because they are not there. The eggs at the station are only in the form of an omelet. It is impossible to cook Easter cake, there is no such stove. It (Easter cake – Ed.) Can only be delivered from Earth by a cargo ship, if the crew asked, or the cosmonauts could bring it with them. And you can eat cottage cheese Easter – you can eat cottage cheese with raisins, ”said the astronaut.

At the same time, Shkaplerov said that the preparation of a special menu for Easter depends on the wishes of the crew.

Kulich was not sent into space on the Soyuz spacecraft that recently arrived on the ISS, said Alexander Agureev, head of the nutrition department at the Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences. The astronauts were sent a traditional set of fruits, vegetables and pressed caviar.

Currently, the Russians Oleg Novitsky and Petr Dubrov, the Americans Mark Wande Hai, Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, Shane Kimbrow and Megan MacArthur, the Japanese Soichi Noguchi and Akihiko Hoshide, and the Frenchman Tom Peske are working on the ISS.

Orthodox Easter is celebrated on May 2 this year.

On April 28, the rector of the Moscow Church of the Intercession of the Most Holy Theotokos on Gorodnya, Archpriest Pavel Velikanov, said that all the products that are prepared for the festive meal can be consecrated on Easter. Theologian Stefan Domusci added that, according to church tradition, meat and meat products should not be brought into the temple – it can only be consecrated in the courtyard of the temple.