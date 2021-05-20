Russian cosmonaut Sergei Kud-Sverchkov spoke on Thursday, May 20, about how you can spend your free time on the International Space Station (ISS).

According to him, the astronauts do not have a film library, e-books and a collection of music to relax.

“There is a small library of paper books, there is a film library, music collections on the server. I watched films during physical education. Personal time is not spent in one block, it is after work. But in reality, these are some snippets of time between works that cannot be moved anywhere “, – said Kud-Sverchkov in an interview with the TV channel”Star“.

At the same time, he noted that most of the cosmonauts’ time is busy with work.

Kud-Sverchkov also spoke about the sudden urgent tasks that accompany the activities of astronauts on the ISS. Usually these are installations from the Earth. They also include false or emergency alarms.

Earlier, on May 15, a spokesman for the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said that two astronauts from the ISS are scheduled to go into outer space in June, according to the website. 360tv.ru…