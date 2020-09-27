Cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev admitted that the crews of the new Russian space station would be given weapons. He stated this in the film “Soyuz MS-16”: a month to return “, posted on Youtube-channel of the state corporation “Roscosmos”.

Artemyev said that earlier, when the weapon was included in the NAZ (wearable emergency stock), the kit included a machete that served as the butt of a three-barreled pistol. However, he noted, now the cosmonauts do not have weapons, since they are prohibited in space.

“And maybe someday in the future, when our turns will be high, if there is a high-latitude station, then the weapon will return to us,” Oleg Artemyev admitted.

In May, the head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, announced his desire to create a new orbiting space station. According to his estimates, the ISS will be used for another 7-10 years, so Russia “should start creating a new project.”