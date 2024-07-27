For the brothers Alejandro and Estevan, an image remained engraved in their heads when they were children: their maternal grandfather crying with happiness while listening to a song by Julio Jamarillo, one of the greats of Ecuadorian bolero. Not only that: it was also the spark that set the fire. The grandfather realized that the children were watching him and approached them to instruct them in Jamarillo’s music. The torrent of that sharp and tender voice faced the bolero with the same emotional force as the tango, the waltz or the ranchera. The kids kept those teachings that, many years later, would ignite the passion for songs under the image of the excited grandfather who reminded them that music was a universal language capable of making people cry, even with joy.

Almost three decades later, Alejandro and Estevan are 34 and 42 years old, respectively, and form a duo that bears the surname of their maternal grandfather: Hermanos Gutiérrez. With their instrumental mix of folk, country and different signs of the vast Latin American song, the Gutiérrez Brothers are one of the latest sensations of the music of roots sounds or, as the musical press in the United States has pointed out, “the latest whim of Dan Auerbach”, singer, guitarist and composer of The Black Keys and avid producer from his base of operations in Nashville. In fact, this pair of brothers with a Spanish surname seems to have come from the cowboy town where the greats of the genre were once consecrated. countryNothing could be further from the truth: children of a Swiss father and an Ecuadorian mother, both grew up in Switzerland, although they spent their entire childhood and adolescence travelling to Ecuador during the summers. Such a peculiar identity is extraordinarily expressed in instrumental songs, without any vocal traits, full of stylistic twists and turns, pure absorbing atmospheres, like landscapes drawn on the horizon.

Dan Auerbach, leader of The Black Keys, has promoted the two brothers from his record label

The latest example of this identity being glorified is his recent new album, Cosmic sound (Easy Eye Sound / Music as Usual), the sixth album by a duo that maintains its search for electric and detailed atmospheres based on the dialogue of instruments. As in flamenco when two Spanish guitars converse to weave emotions, the Gutiérrez Brothers do the same with their Gretsch guitars, their steel guitars and the different techniques used such as fingerpickingthe famous method of playing rhythm and melody at the same time that put the bluesmen Mississippi Delta avant-garde leaders such as Robert Johnson and Blind Lemon Jefferson, but also applied leaders of the country Southern like Johnny Cash or Willie Nelson or gritty folk like Pete Seeger.

Folk music, both Latin and American, takes on a kind of cinematic vocation in them. This is confirmed once again in Sonido cósmico, an album that consolidates the duo as a creative enterprise outside of fashions and easy shortcuts to awaken in the listener a whole range of visual possibilities by the mere fact of letting themselves be carried away by those passages of a strong sound cadence, minimalist in some cases, exuberant in others. If in their previous work, The good and the bad (2022), already made a nod to Sergio Leone’s classic in the title The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and anticipated sound scenes like those from a lysergic Ennio Morricone and a desert of aimless vagabonds and outlaws, in this last work they drift towards a more crepuscular and insinuating sound, less abrasive and with a more folkie.

In this way, the music refers to nocturnal scenes, where there are no longer suns shining between the instruments, but stars hanging in a sleepy state. A sound palette that, in short, keeps something of a science fiction journey, where songs with titles in English such as ‘Low Sun’ or ‘Until We Meet Again’ coexist with those with titles in Spanish such as ‘Lágrimas negras’, ‘El fantasma’, ‘Luz y sombra’ or ‘Misterio verde’. Therefore, everything evokes a fictitious, utopian or chimerical space.

Before this new album, the Gutiérrez Brothers had already fascinated Auerbach. Leader of The Black Keys, the band that reshaped blues-rock in the 21st century, turning it into a phenomenon of large arenas and festivals, Auerbach has built a successful and highly respected career over the last decade as a producer and talent scout from his Nashville-based record label, Easy Eye Sound, a label that cares for sounds with roots, as the Americans say, that is, with roots in popular tradition. The label has launched the careers of new talents such as Yola, Jon Muq, Nat Myers or Shannon Shaw and relaunched those of other veterans in the shadows such as Robert Finley. The Gutiérrez Brothers are its latest crown jewel.

They apply techniques such as ‘fingerpicking’, typical of ‘blues’ and ‘country’, to create cinematic atmospheres

This gem shines with its own style. A character that, as indicated in the title of the album, has been called cosmic sound. The duo Gutiérrez creates organic and deep atmospheres, without the need for any pyrotechnics or electronic effects. They are environments so alive and suggestive from the roots that they illuminate inner landscapes in the listeners. If only for the wordplay, the cosmic sound would refer to that longed-for sound known as cosmic American music (American cosmic music) and associated with the solo work of Gram Parsons, fallen angel of the country rock North American. A roots sound with an enormous spiritual purpose, as if illuminating the darkest night or offering sustenance on the journey through the driest desert.

To tell the truth, Parsons’ American cosmic music is quite far from the cosmic sound of the Gutierrez brothers, two variants with their own characteristics. Where the first unites the countryrock and folk to open a road that surpasses the confines of the classicism of the cowboy genre and thus discover a new and amazing heart capable of beating in a different way, the latter, children of the 21st century, provide their instrumental mix with an elaborate patina of modernity and thus uncover a love for the inner journey.

The Gutiérrez Brothers’ journey has a new stop at Sonido cósmico. It is a journey that began seven years ago as a band, but much earlier in the lives of Alejandro and Estevan. It was in a small town in Ecuador when their maternal grandfather cried with happiness over a song and they kept that memory as one keeps a treasure.

Cosmic sound Gutierrez brothers

Easy Eye Sound / Music as Usual

You can follow Babelia in Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.